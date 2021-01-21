Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

