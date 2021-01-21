Independent Research Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €6.00 Price Target

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a P/E ratio of -15.64. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

