Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock remained flat at $$15.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,748. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

