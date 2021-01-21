Insider Buying: Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Insider Buys £101,700 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) insider Robert Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £855.44 million and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,076.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,144.44. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

