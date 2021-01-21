Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Landec by 769.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

