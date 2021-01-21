Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £16,648.80 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,648.80 ($21,751.76).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,271.23).

On Monday, January 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,149 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £8,119.20 ($10,607.79).

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

LON ULS opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.