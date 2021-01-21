Insider Buying: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Buys 11,670 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

