Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells 20,200 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,698,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

