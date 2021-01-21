Insider Selling: Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael de Villiers bought 403,858 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £20,192.90 ($26,382.15).

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael de Villiers sold 500,858 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £30,051.48 ($39,262.45).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.30. The company has a market cap of £54.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

