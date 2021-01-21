Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,075,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

