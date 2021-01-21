Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.
CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
