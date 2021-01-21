Insider Selling: Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,481,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,390.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. Datametrex AI Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.