Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 207,584 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

