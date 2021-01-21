Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $966.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

