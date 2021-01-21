Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells 59,986 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,213,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.