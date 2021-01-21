Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells 24,846 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 429,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.