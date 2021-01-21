Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells 24,846 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PTGX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 429,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
