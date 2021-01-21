Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 8,662 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20.

On Monday, November 16th, Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30.

Snap stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.