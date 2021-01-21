Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52.

Shares of UPWK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Upwork by 82.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

