Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

