Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $178,753.04 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $178,753.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

