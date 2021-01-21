Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.58% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

