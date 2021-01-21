Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

