Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

