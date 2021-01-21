Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

IDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.