Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $396.07 and last traded at $390.52, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.95.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.25.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.