Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.71.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $20.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $798.57. 548,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,794. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $790.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

