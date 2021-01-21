Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.08

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.08 and traded as low as $24.40. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 76,189 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

