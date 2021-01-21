Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $324.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.