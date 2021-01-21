Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

