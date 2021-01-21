Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,712. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

