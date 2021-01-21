Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,589 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the typical volume of 488 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

