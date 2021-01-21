Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,740 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 223 put options.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of RL opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

