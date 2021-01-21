Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.28

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.28 and traded as high as $73.25. Investors Real Estate Trust shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 71,899 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRET shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,907,000 after acquiring an additional 66,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,187,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1,011.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

