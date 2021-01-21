Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 72.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $291,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

