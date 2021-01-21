Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NVTA opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

