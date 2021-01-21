IOST (IOST) Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. IOST has a total market cap of $284.87 million and $261.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.