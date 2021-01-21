iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Trading 0.7% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.18. 1,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.