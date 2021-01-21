IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67. Approximately 608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

