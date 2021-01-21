IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.30 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00007073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $208,320.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.