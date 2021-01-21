iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.