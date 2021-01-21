iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.26 and its 200-day moving average is $348.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

