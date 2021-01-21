iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

