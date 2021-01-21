iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

