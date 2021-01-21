iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

ESGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

