iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 15,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,976. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.