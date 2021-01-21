iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

