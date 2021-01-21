iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

