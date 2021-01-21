iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.54

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1824676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

