iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.52

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and traded as high as $33.82. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 411,202 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 351,798 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,662,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.