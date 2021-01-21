iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,168,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

