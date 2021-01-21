iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

